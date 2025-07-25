School Board Approves 2025-26 District Goals, But Not Without Controversy

WANTS POSTPONEMENT – School Board member Bill Grippo explains why the vote on the District’s 2025-26 goals should be postponed at the July 24 Board meeting.

A normally non-controversial vote took on a bit of drama at the Board of Education’s July 24 meeting when a divided Board approved the district goals for the 2025-26 school year.

The goals are ironed out in a special Board retreat every summer, and this year was no different, with the meeting held on July 14. What was different this year was a torrential rainstorm that hit the state that night, causing widespread flooding and prompting Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a State of Emergency.

The weather and official advisories to not drive kept several Board members from the meeting and spurred one, Bill Grippo, to leave early.

It was that lack of full Board participation in drawing up the goals that prompted Grippo on July 24 to move that the vote on accepting the goals be adjourned to the Board’s August meeting, and that a half-hour be dedicated before the meeting to discuss the goals.

“I don’t have any problem with them, but I want to have a discussion, which I did not have that night,” Grippo said.

“I was concerned about people’s safety,” he said. “And as a matter of fact, I asked the president to stop the meeting, but she decided not to, which is fine. And then I left the meeting.”

“So I make a motion that we table the goals and pick them up at the next meeting,” he said. “I hate to abstain from the goals, but unless I have that half hour, I feel uncomfortable.”

Board president Ardaman Singh said postponing the vote would “slow the process.”

“Because these goals are directly related to giving the goals to our superintendent and the administration, and then they are passed on to the supervisors, the principals of the school buildings, and the work starts right after the goals are approved tonight,” she said.

It seemed as though Grippo’s motion would die for lack of a second until Board member Dennis Hopkins did so, “to put a vote on the table,” he said.

The motion was defeated 5-3, with only Grippo, Hopkins, and Jimmie Parker voting for the postponement. Parker and Hopkins were not at the retreat and did not have any input on the goals.

When it came time to approve the goals, Grippo, Hopkins, and Parker abstained.

“In all my years of political service, four years on the council, almost six years on the board of ed, I’ve never abstained,” Grippo said. “But I abstain because I feel I have a lack of integrity in participating in these goals properly. It has nothing to do with the goals, I actually think they’re excellent. But unless I can have time to discuss these goals, my vote is abstention.”

These are the goals approved by the Board:

Promote policies and programs that support academic growth, whole-child development, and a passion for learning. Expand innovative college and career technical readiness through industry collaboration initiatives that increase academic rigor and broaden students’ future pathways. To recognize, nurture, and invest in talent within our district by providing high-quality, personalized professional development that reflects current and emerging educational needs, including technological advancements and leadership preparation. Support and empower staff to develop self-awareness and relational skills to deepen connections with students and inspire them to develop emotional wellness and lifelong intellectual curiosity. Eliminate systemic barriers to equity by promoting diversity, inclusion, and belonging across the FTPS community. Ensure all students have equitable access to the district’s curriculum, instruction, and academic programs. Reinforce that discrimination in any form will not be tolerated. Inclusion will remain a core value, guiding all aspects of the educational environment. Safeguard the well-being of students, staff, and community by implementing targeted wellness programs to address food insecurity and promoting comprehensive physical, mental, and emotional health. Strengthen community and stakeholder partnerships to support district needs and promote a vibrant school culture. Foster meaningful family engagement. Expand extra-curricular and co-curricular opportunities that build Warrior Pride. Advance environmental sustainability through education, climate responsibility, and community engagement, while supporting each school’s pursuit of top-tier Sustainable Jersey certification.

