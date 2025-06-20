School Board Appoints New Pine Grove Manor Principal

NEW PRINCIPAL – Edgar Vazquez speaks to the Board of Education after being named new principal at Pine Grove Manor Elementary School.

Edgar Vazquez was named the new Pine Grove Manor principal by the Board of Education at its June 19 meeting.

A 7-year veteran of the school district, Vazquez for the past two years has been the Vice-Principal at Elizabeth Avenue School.

The appointment fills the vacancy – filled on an interim basis by Kelley Guerrero – created when Genesi Miles was named principal of Franklin High School in February.

“I stand here before you, truly humbled and honored,”Vazquez said, “It is with deep gratitude that I take on the responsibility of guiding, supporting, inspiring, and caring for the students, families, and staff of PGM.”

“Becoming the principal of PGM marks the start of a new chapter filled with opportunities,” he said. “Opportunities to innovate, train in relationships, and to foster a culture of learning. I am committed to building a school culture grounded in high expectations, equity, collaboration, and continuous growth.”

“I will listen deeply, lead with transparency, and work tirelessly to support our staff, partner with families, and celebrate the unique strengths of our panda warriors,” Vazquez said. “Thank you again for this incredible opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work.”

“Congratulations, I know you’ll do well over there,” Board member Nick DiMeglio told Vazquez.

Vazquez, Board member Nancy LaCorte said, has “a quiet presence. Nick and I commented on this, because we were really impressed at the awards night, that you quickly flipped it, and translated everything into Spanish, and it was just like, thank you for doing that, because that was really important.”

