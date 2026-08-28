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School Board Advances Compliance With State ‘Bell-To-Bell’ Prohibition On Internet-Enabled Devices

August 28, 2026 Education, Featured, School Board

EXPLAINING THE PROGRAM – Nicholas Solomon, the District’s Director of School Management, describes the use of “phone pouches” under the new school policy at the August 27 school board meeting.

The Board of Education voted Aug. 27 to spend $43,950 on 2,400 locking phone pouches, part of a district plan to enforce New Jersey’s new “bell-to-bell” ban on student use of internet-enabled devices during the school day.

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