FTPD Police Log: August 30 – September 5, 2026
September 24, 2026
Crime, Police Log
08/30/2026
A 40-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Chester Ave. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.
A business located in the area of Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the overnight hours. An unknown male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at $4. The suspect fled the area in a tan Nissan.
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