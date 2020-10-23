Rebekah Solomon Named New Franklin Park School Principal

Rebekah Solomon, pictured here in a file photo, was named principal of the Franklin Park School at the October 22 Board of Education meeting.

One of Franklin’s native daughters has been named principal of a school she once attended.

A 17-year administrative veteran of the school system, Rebekah Solomon was most recently a vice principal at Franklin High School.

Solomon was named principal of Franklin Park School at the October 22 Board of Education meeting.

Solomon will replace for FPS principal Purvi Shah, who moved out of state earlier this year.

Solomon said being named the Franklin Park School principal “feels amazing.”

“This is a full circle moment! A true testament to ‘Learn, Earn and Return,’ something all leaders should aspire to do,” she said.

“Giving back to a community that has given so much to me is beyond rewarding,” Solomon said. “For me, principal was the natural next step and I’m ready for the challenge. I pray I encourage a young lady or young man to reach high.”

Solomon’s husband, Nick, is the principal of Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus. In a Facebook post celebrating his wife’s appointment, Solomon wrote, “Congratulations to my Wife, Rebekah Solomon! Super excited to share her recent appointment as Principal of Franklin Park Elementary School. You are my inspiration!”

Board of Education member Ed Potosnak posted, “Congratulations to now Principal Rebekah Solomon of the Franklin Park School (the same elementary school she attended as a child.) She received unanimous support from the board. Looking forward to her continued success!”



