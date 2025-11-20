Quail Brook Senior Center Schedule For December 2025

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151



Chair Yoga with Saryu Dalal, Certified Yoga Instructor – Mondays, 10:15 a.m. Chair Yoga offers numerous physical benefits, including improved flexibility, strength, and balance. By practicing Chair Yoga regularly, individuals can increase their range of motion, reduce the risk of injury, and maintain or improve their overall physical fitness. For those with limited mobility or chronic health conditions, Chair Yoga can provide a gentle, low-impact way to stay active and maintain muscle tone. Saryu will guide us in this wonderful program. Pre-registration required for classes in December and January, please call 908-203-6151.



Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m. Stretch your muscles and loosen your joints with this wonderful, pre-recorded program! You can remain seated while stretching your whole body. You’ll feel such a difference in just 45 minutes.

Phase 10 – Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Phase 10 is a rummy-type card game where players compete to be the first to finish completing all ten phases. No experience? No problem! We can teach you. Join us for this fun game of strategy!

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy this fresh air outdoor movement that keeps you moving in the right direction, improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating your mood, and socializing with friends (weather permitting).

Take Control with Exercise – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. This is an ongoing exercise program, in video form, for all skill levels that can be practiced while either standing or sitting. This program will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina.

Geri-Fit with Susan – Tuesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Weights and stretch bands provided. Bring water. Exercises are done sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. Space is limited.** This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated 2x/week, for 8 weeks (total 16 classes). Pre-registration required for classes in December and January, please call 908-203-6151.

Rediscovering Your Own Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Happiness cannot be found, bought, given or taken in pill form. Happiness is a gift we were born with. It lives within each of us. Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child, will bestow some of her knowledge on how we can rediscover and enhance our happiness.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. This fast moving “board” game is full of changes as players maneuver the tiles on the table. It combines luck and strategy, with every player having a chance to win until the very end. Rummikub helps with social interaction, and mental stimulation, provides relaxation, and provides amazing fun. Time flies when you are having fun! All levels of playing ability are welcome.

Gentle Aerobics with Bina – Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. Bina will show you how to exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Practice movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints, and strengthen individual muscles. These exercises may help to decrease falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be done while either standing or sitting and is open to all abilities.

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah – Thursdays, 1 p.m. During this introduction to line dancing, Deborah will teach a new line dance weekly so you can become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to grow your line dancing skills.

Project Healthy Bones with Sara, Peer Leader Sponsored by Parker Life – Thursdays, 2 p.m. (September 25th – March 5, 2026). Project Healthy Bones is a strength training exercise program for older adults at risk of osteoporosis. It was developed to provide older adults with exercises that target the body’s larger muscle groups to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The program is a 24-week curriculum of exercise, nutrition, safety, drug therapy, and osteoporosis-related lifestyle factors. Advanced registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and once every year. Please call for more information: 908-203-6151.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it does not seem like exercise. You do not need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay mentally and physically healthy. It is suitable for people with limited mobility and improves cardiovascular and muscular strength, coordination, and balance as you work through the different moves.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Mahjong is a great game to keep your brain sharp and supercharged. This club is for anyone who loves the game, wants to meet new people, and have some fun. This is not a competitive club. Join fellow center members to play this thought-provoking game. Club size is limited, registration for one time frame is required. For more information, please call: 908-203-6151.

Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Yoga sessions are uniquely different starting with the instructor on how information and teaching are imparted. Let us open our signal paths and learn another approach to finding the essence of yoga.

December 1, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, Certified Ageless Grace Educator. This exercise program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. The program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain to include strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking. The program is intended for participants of all abilities while thoroughly engaged and seated in a chair.

December 2, 11 a.m. – Karaoke with Crystal. Karaoke with Crystal. Singing stimulates multiple brain processes, making it a captivating tool for meaningful engagement. Join us for a fun time with Crystal as she leads us in karaoke, which is bound to encourage a lot of interaction and smiles as we sing along to songs that we know and love.

December 3, 11 a.m. – Drumming with Dave Miller from Earth Movers Drum Collective. Soothe the mind, body, and spirit in this drumming circle. This is a holistic experience that leaves participants feeling a sense of joy. This is an ancient approach promoting healing and incite self-expression. The benefits of drumming are deep relaxation, lower blood pressure, reduced stress and help build communication. Dave will teach participants how to hold a drum and to make different tones.

December 4 & 18 – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, Certified Ageless Grace Educator. This exercise program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. The program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain to include strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking. The program is intended for participants of all abilities while thoroughly engaged and seated in a chair.

December 5, 11 a.m. – New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra, Winter Concert. New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra is back, sharing their talents with us! Come watch as they perform fun holiday classics.



December 8, 11 a.m. – Fun & Games with Hansaben Mody. Some of our most enjoyable times as children came from playing board games which encourage cognitive functioning and social engagement. Let us have a relaxing day playing these old favorite games with Hansa.

December 9, 11 a.m. – Senior Medicare Patrol with Joel Schneider from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. There are many scams being perpetrated against seniors. Join Joel as he provides education regarding strategies and techniques regarding how to protect our personal information from being stolen by cyber criminals and other criminal elements.



December 10, 11 a.m. – Self Defense for Seniors with Michael of Gorilla Squad Boxing. Join us for this interactive self-defense class geared toward seniors! Learn how you can protect yourself and others around you. This class will focus on mindset, situational awareness, as well as how to avoid being a victim by using physical tactics to defend yourself. Please wear comfortable shoes for practice.

December 10, 17, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. This class is achievable for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and working your hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves all while either standing or sitting.

December 11 – Senior Wellness Center at Quail Brook Closed – Staff In-Service

December 12, 11 a.m. – Somerset County Traveling Library. Are you curious about new library offerings or maybe you would like to sign up for a library card? Join Somerset County staff to sign up for a library card, get help troubleshooting technology, check out a book, or just share a favorite book you are currently reading.

December 15, 11 a.m. – The Fight for the Right to Vote with Michaela Piepoli of Liberty Hall Museum. Explore the history of the women’s suffrage campaign through the eyes of Liberty Hall’s ladies. Discover how anti-suffragette movements worked to prevent the passage of the 19th amendment. Learn how the abolitionist movement of the 1860s inspired the suffrage movement of the early 20th century. Enjoy this lively talk filled with images, documents, and stories from inspiring and trailblazing women. Made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.

December 16, 11 a.m. – “I Should Have Known That” Trivia Game with Joy. “I Should Have Known That” is an addictive trivia game that celebrates obvious questions that sometimes slip through the cracks. The game covers historical facts to scientific concepts.

December 17, 11 a.m. – Blood Pressure Screenings with Nina Raps, BSParm, RPh, from Rutgers Ernesto School of Pharmacy. Nina and pharmacy students will be providing blood pressure screenings and educational information about staying healthy.

December 19, 10:30 a.m. – Quail Brook Winter Wonderland Holiday Party with Music from Rhonda Denet. Celebrate the holidays with music from the incredible Rhonda Denet! We are thrilled to share that Rhonda will be coming back to celebrate the holidays with us and put us in the holiday spirit! Pre-registration is required.

December 22, 11 a.m. – Presentation from the Rutgers Geology Museum with Museum Coordinator, Ria Sarkar. For more than 150 years, the Rutgers Geology Museum has exhibited amazing fossils and other artifacts from around the world, including its iconic mastodon skeleton! Ria will virtually take us through the museum and bring some of the incredible items to see in person.

December 23, 11 a.m. – Safety for Seniors with Somerset County’s Prosecutor’s Office. Some of the most prevalent crimes committed against the senior community are financial crimes. These include illegal door-to-door sales, home improvement scams, mail order scams, and internet and email solicitations. Our county prosecutor’s office will give you tips to avoid being a victim of these crimes.

December 24 – Quail Brook Senior Center Closed

December 25 – Quail Brook Senior Center Closed

December 26, 11 a.m. – Holiday Sing-along with Tina of JAK Music Studios. Keep the holiday spirit alive with a sing-along that will get you moving and grooving to some seasonal favorites!

December 29 – Painting a Winter Landscape with Anthony. Everyone’s favorite resident artist will teach us how to paint a winter landscape.

December 30 – New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Gio. DJ Gio is back to play all of hits and start 2026 off with a bang! Bring your dancing shoes and be ready to hit the dance floor! Pre-registration is required.

December 31 – Wordle with Myrna. Wordle is a word-based brain game where participants have six chances to guess a five-letter word. So, dig deep into your vocabulary repertoire and identify some words with center clients and volunteer, Myrna, as your guide.

