Quail Brook Senior Center January Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

(908) 203-6151



Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m. Stretch your muscles and loosen your joints with this wonderful, pre-recorded program! You can remain seated while stretching your whole body. You’ll feel such a difference in just 45 minutes.

(NEW) Phase 10 – Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Phase 10 is a rummy-type card game where players compete to be the first to finish completing all ten phases. No experience? No problem! We can teach you. Join us for this fun game of strategy!

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy this fresh air outdoor movement that keeps you moving in the right direction, improving flexibility, lowering blood pressure, elevating your mood, and socializing with friends (weather permitting).

Take Control with Exercise – Tuesdays, 1 p.m. This is an ongoing exercise program, in video form, for all skill levels that can be practiced while either standing or sitting. This program will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina.



Geri-Fit with Susan –Tuesdays & Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Weights and stretch bands provided. Bring water. Exercises are done sitting in chairs. Standing is optional. Space is limited.** This unique and beneficial evidence-based exercise program is facilitated 2x/week, for 8 weeks (total 16 classes). Pre-registration required for classes, please call (908) 203-6151.



(New) Journaling & Scrapbooking Group, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Journaling is a deliberate practice of reflective writing aimed at personal development, emotional processing, and increased self-awareness. It has been proven to relieve stress, organize your thoughts, improve memory and increase self-awareness. Sit with other clients and learn how they journal and take some quiet time to write your own notes. Supplies provided.

Rediscovering Your Own Happiness with Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Happiness cannot be found, bought, given or taken in pill form. Happiness is a gift we were born with. It lives within each of us. Antonia, a Quail Brook Senior Center client, who has been studying happiness since she was a child, will bestow some of her knowledge on how we can rediscover and enhance our happiness.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. This fast moving “board” game is full of changes as players maneuver the tiles on the table. It combines luck and strategy, with every player having a chance to win until the very end. Rummikub helps with social interaction, and mental stimulation, provides relaxation, and provides amazing fun. Time flies when you are having fun! All levels of playing ability are welcome.

Gentle Aerobics with Bina – Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. Bina will show you how to exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Practice movements that will increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen individual muscles. These exercises may help to decrease falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. This program can be done while either standing or sitting and is open to all abilities.

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah – Thursdays, 1 p.m. During this introduction to line dancing, Deborah will teach a new line dance weekly so you can become familiar with the line dancing steps and movements. Each class will incorporate a new movement to grow your line dancing skills.

Project Healthy Bones with Sara, Peer Leader Sponsored by Parker Life – Thursdays, 2 p.m. (September 25th – March 5, 2026). Project Healthy Bones is a strength training exercise program for older adults at risk of osteoporosis. It was developed to provide older adults with exercises that target the body’s larger muscle groups to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. The program is a 24-week curriculum of exercise, nutrition, safety, drug therapy, and osteoporosis-related lifestyle factors. Advanced registration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and once every year. Please call Joy Merkel for more information: (908) 203-6151.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Line dancing is so much fun, it does not seem like exercise. You do not need a partner and it’s an easy way to stay mentally and physically healthy. It is suitable for people with limited mobility and improves cardiovascular and muscular strength, coordination, and balance as you work through the different moves.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Mahjong is a great game to keep your brain sharp and supercharged. This club is for anyone who loves the game, wants to meet new people, and have some fun. This is not a competitive club. Join fellow center members to play this thought-provoking game. Club size is limited, registration for one time frame is required. For more information, please call: (908) 203-6151.



Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Yoga sessions are uniquely different starting with the instructor on how information and teaching are imparted. Let us open our signal paths and learn another approach to finding the essence of yoga.

January 1 – Quail Brook Senior Center – Closed

January 2, 11 a.m. – I Should Have Known That Trivia with Quail Brook Staff. I Should Have Known That Trivia is an addictively entertaining trivia game with a variety of questions about things you should know. In contrast to traditional trivia formats, you don’t receive points for answering correctly. Instead, points are subtracted for every incorrect number.

January 5 & 23, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, Certified Ageless Grace Educator. This exercise program is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. The program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain to include strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking. The program is intended for participants of all abilities while thoroughly engaged and seated in a chair.

January 6, 11 a.m. – Opioid Awareness with Skylar Randazzo of Empower Somerset. This important class focuses on educating the public about opioid and medication abuse, particularly in the senior community. It covers community prevention, recognizing potential addiction, proper use of Narcan and treatment programs. Skylar will also include a fun and interactive Bingo game.

January 7, 11 a.m. – Bingo. Bingo is more than an exciting activity. Researchers have found that engaging in Bingo has multiple health benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, listening, and short-term memory.

January 7 & 28, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. This class is achievable for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Build cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and working your hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves all while either standing or sitting.

January 8, 11 a.m. – Wildlife and Your Home with the Somerset County Environmental Education Center. New Jersey is a very wild place! Sometimes animals find their way into your backyard or your home. This presentation will showcase which wildlife is seen in New Jersey yards and what you can do when encountering a variety of animals.



January 9, 11 a.m. – Somerset County Traveling Library. Are you curious about new library offerings or maybe you would like to sign up for a library card? Join Somerset County staff to sign up for a library card, get help troubleshooting technology, check out a book, or just share a favorite book you are currently reading.

January 12, 11 a.m. – Medication Interactions with Hardik Shah, Pharmacist from Milltown Pharmacy.As we age, the list of medications needed can often grow. Local Pharmacist, Hardik Shah will give us a quick guide to potential drug interactions and offer precautionary information to help keep us all safe.



January 13, 11 a.m. – Snowman Craft with Sophie Murteira of Brandywine Living. Sophie will assist our clients in creating beautiful candle holders out of glasses. All supplies will be provided. Pre-registration required. Please see Joy for more information or to register.

January 14, 11 a.m. – Financial Planning Strategies with Gail Abram of Strategic Investment Advisors.This program focuses on preparing for upcoming tax law changes, reducing taxes on social security and investments, protecting portfolios in volatile markets, and understanding inflation’s impact on retirement planning. Gail can answer your questions.

January 15, 11 a.m. – Celebrating the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with Samira Cook. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to honor his life and legacy and continue the fight for civil rights and equality. It is a day to reflect on his vision for a more just and equitable society and to engage in acts of service to honor his memory. This client-led tribute will celebrate MLK’s accomplishments.

January 16, 11 a.m. – Virtual South African Safari with John McAuliffe. John will share his amazing photos of African animals and give us information about these beautiful creatures.

January 19 – Quail Brook Senior Center – Closed

January 20, 11 a.m. – Learn to Make an Easy and Healthy Dessert with Chef Ray and Angelina Carrano of Care-One Rehabilitation. Chef Ray will come in and teach us how to make a quick and easy dessert!

January 21, 10:30 a.m. 12 p.m. – Blood Pressure Screenings with Nina Raps, BSParm, RPh, from Rutgers Ernesto School of Pharmacy. Nina and pharmacy students will be providing blood pressure screenings and educational information about staying healthy.

January 22, 11 a.m. – Pinecone Craft with Joy. Celebrate winter by creating this fun and beautiful pinecone using felt. See Joy for details and to pre-register.

January 26, 11 a.m. – Rock, Country and More! Music from John Sudia. Let’s sing, dance, and celebrate love. The wonderful John Sudia will be joining us to sing and play your favorite love songs and dance hits.

January 27, 11 a.m. – Quail Brook Talent Show. Showcase your talent! Whether you play an instrument, tell jokes, juggle or sing, all talents are welcome! Please let Joy know in advance if you need special equipment. Pre-registration required.

January 28, 11 a.m. – Presidential Stamp Collection with Don Neal. Retired teacher Don Neal will share his extensive stamp collection and talk about the significance of each president on his stamps.

January 29 – Kidney Health with Robert Wood Johnson Somerset. Learn about Kidney function, ways to manage chronic kidney disease, and kidney friendly foods. This program, led by RWJ experts, will help us lead healthier lives.

January 30 – Great Gatsby Party. Let’s celebrate the Roaring Twenties with our Great Gatsby themed party! We’ll enjoy music and some glamor! Dress to impress with your best 1920’s looks.

