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Firefighters, First Responders Honored At Annual St. Matthias Service

September 12, 2026 Community Building, Featured, General News

SOLEMN REMEMBRANCE – Bill Cullen, former Chief of the Elizabeth Avenue Volunteer Fire Department, lead the annual ceremony.

Firefighters from across Franklin Township gathered at St. Matthias Catholic Church on September 11 for the 25th annual first responder commemoration and Mass, where the names of every emergency worker killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were read aloud.

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