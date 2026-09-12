Firefighters, First Responders Honored At Annual St. Matthias Service

Firefighters from across Franklin Township gathered at St. Matthias Catholic Church on September 11 for the 25th annual first responder commemoration and Mass, where the names of every emergency worker killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were read aloud.

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