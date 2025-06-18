Perth Amboy Man Faces Animal Cruelty, Other Charges After Allegedly Kicking, Beating Dog With Saw

A 62-year-old Perth Amboy man faces charges including animal cruelty after he was allegedly seen kicking his dog and beating it with a saw in the township.

At about 7:18 p.m. on June 7, Franklin Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting an incident of animal cruelty in the area of Somerset Street, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers from the Franklin Township Police Department responded and spoke to witnesses who stated that an individual, later identified as the Perth Amboy man, went inside a store on Somerset Street, leaving his 3-year-old husky dog in his vehicle.

While the man was inside the store, the husky exited the vehicle and was wandering around a nearby parking lot, the release said. A passerby found the dog and was able to tie him up outside. Upon learning of the incident, the man walked up to the dog and repeatedly kicked and struck him, the release said.

The man then walked the dog back to his vehicle, continuing to strike and kick him, according to the release. The man placed the dog inside the vehicle while still striking him, the release said. At one point, according to the release, the man picked up a saw and struck the dog with the blade of the saw before leaving the area.

The man was subsequently observed by Franklin Township police officers driving in the area. Officers attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the man eluded the officers by not stopping for several miles and at one point struck a Franklin Township police vehicle causing damage to both the police vehicle and his own vehicle, according to the release. At this point, officers terminated the pursuit.

The man was located in Perth Amboy on June 10 and placed under arrest by Perth Amboy Police Department officers for a warrant out of their jurisdiction. He was then turned over to detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Franklin Township Police Department for processing.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Eluding, 3rd Degree Animal Cruelty, 3rd Degree Hindering Apprehension, 4th Degree Animal Cruelty, 4th Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, 4th Degree Aggravated Assault on a law enforcement officer, 4th Degree Endangering another person, 4th Degree Hindering Apprehension, 4th Degree Tampering with Evidence, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct, a petty disorderly persons offense.

On June 16, Judge Peter J. Tober ordered the man to remain in detention in the Morris County Jail, Morristown, pending trial.

The 3-year-old husky was subsequently located in a nearby animal shelter and will be examined for injuries, according to the release.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit investigated the incident.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald would like to thank officers from the Perth Amboy Police Department for their assistance with this investigation and the concerned citizens that alerted authorities to this animal cruelty act.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

