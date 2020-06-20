Patriots To Hold Player Tryouts On Saturday, June 27th For Potential Summer Baseball Series

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that the team will host open player tryouts for the potential SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, June 27th at 10:00 am.

The cost to participate is $50 for players with professional experience and $100 for players without professional experience.

Pre-registration for the tryouts can be done online at www.somersetpatriots.com and should be completed no later than 3:00 pm on Friday, June 26th. Due to New Jersey health guidelines, the tryouts will be capped at 75 players.

Players are to report to TD Bank Ballpark by 8:30 am for check in. Participants must be high school graduates and at least eighteen years of age. All those present should provide their career statistics and must supply their own wooden bats and baseball gloves. All participants will be required to sign a release form before trying out for the team.

In addition, players should have local housing within the Tri-State area and reliable transportation to commute to TD Bank Ballpark for the potential schedule of games and practices.

Anyone that has contracted, or been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, within the last 28 days will not be able to participate in the tryouts.

Somerset Patriots Pitching Coach/Director of Baseball Operations Jon Hunton will be joined by front office team members and current players to evaluate the talent at the ballpark.

The tryouts are being conducted with the hopes of a professional baseball series being approved to be played at TD Bank Ballpark from mid-July to September. Once approval or rejection of the plans are received by government and health officials, more information will be made available to the public.