Franklin Middle Schoolers ‘Move Up’ In High School Ceremony

The ceremony featured remarks from administrators and student leaders representing both campuses, who reflected on the challenges and growth of the past three years and looked ahead to the students’ next chapter.

Students from Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street and Sampson G. Smith campuses gathered at Franklin High School on June 25 for their 8th Grade Moving Up Ceremony, marking the end of middle school and the start of high school for the Class of 2026.

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