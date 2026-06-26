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Franklin Middle Schoolers ‘Move Up’ In High School Ceremony

June 26, 2026 Featured, General News, School News

CLASS SPEAKER – Denise Harper, president of Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus 8th Grade, speaks during the FMS Moving Up Ceremony June 26 at Franklin High School.

Students from Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street and Sampson G. Smith campuses gathered at Franklin High School on June 25 for their 8th Grade Moving Up Ceremony, marking the end of middle school and the start of high school for the Class of 2026.

The ceremony featured remarks from administrators and student leaders representing both campuses, who reflected on the challenges and growth of the past three years and looked ahead to the students’ next chapter.

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