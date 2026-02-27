New School District Assistant Athletic Director Named By School Board

THANKING THE SCHOOL BOARD – Jason Yanchuck, the newly minted district Assistant Athletic Director, speaks to the school board at the February 26 meeting.

A high school track coach was named as the new district Assistant Athletic Director at the February 26 Board of Education meeting.

Jason Yanchuck, who is the Franklin High School girls’ track & field team coach, was named to the post effective July 1.

Yanchuck replaces Anthony Brito, who was recently named the district’s Athletic Director.

Yanchuck is a 2006 graduate of Franklin High School.

“I want to sincerely thank you for the opportunity to serve as the Assistant Academic Director,” he told the Board. “I’m truly grateful for your confidence in me and for the chance to continue growing within a district and academic program that helped shape me, who I am today.”

“This community has helped me, raised me, supported me, and gave me opportunities to shape my path,” he said. “For the past 14 years, I’ve had the privilege of giving back as an educator and head coach in this district. To now step into this leadership role in the same place that helped my foundation is truly an honor.”

“Athletics has always been more than games, scores, and championships to me,” Yanchuck said. “It has been a classroom, a proving ground, and a community. It’s taught me leadership, resilience, accountability, and the importance of relationships. The lessons I’ve learned through sports have built me into the educator and leader I am today. And I’m honored to now step into a role where I can guide and support the experience for others.”

“Over the years as a teacher and head coach, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with our student-athletes and their families,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand how powerful our programs can be by developing confidence, discipline, and character. I’m excited to continue that work in a broader capacity, supporting our coaches, strengthening our programs, and ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience both on and off the field.”

“I look forward to working alongside our athletic director, Mr. Brito, our administrative teams in the high school and middle school programs, our coaches, and our community partners to continue building programs that make our school proud,” he said. “I’m especially excited about connecting with our current athletes and hoping to inspire the next generation of future athletes who will one day represent our school.”

“I’m committed to serve our students, our families, our community with integrity, energy, and dedication,” Yanchuck said. “I’m excited for what’s ahead. I’m proud to continue this journey in athletics together.”

