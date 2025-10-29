New Franklin Park School Principal Named By School Board

NEW FPS PRINCIPAL – Angela Pape speaks to the Board of Education October 28 after being named the new principal at Franklin Park Elementary School.

Angela Pape was named the new Franklin Park Elementary School principal by the Board of Education at its October 28 meeting.

A 13-year veteran of Franklin schools, Pape replaces former FPS principal Jennifer Stein, who resigned to take a position closer to her home.

Pape begins her tenure on December 16.

“I’m deeply honored and truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next principal of Franklin Park School,” Pape said. “Thank you for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility, and for your continued commitment to our students, staff, and family. For the past 13 years, I have proudly called Franklin Township my home.”

Pape began her career in Franklin as an English as a Second Language teacher at Pine Grove Manor School, “a close-knit, family-like school that celebrates our multilingual learners and their rich cultural and linguistic assets.”

“Today, I have the privilege of serving as the vice-principal of Claremont Elementary School, our district’s largest elementary school, and a vibrant reflection of the diversity and excellence that makes this community so special,” she said.

Pape thanked Pine Grove principal Miguel Rivera, “who has been a decade-long mentor, my greatest champion, and a guiding force who has consistently pushed me to grow into my full potential.”

“Your leadership and belief in me have shaped the educator and leader I am today, and I will remain eternally grateful,” Pape said.

“As I step into this new role, I do so with a deep sense of humility and purpose,” she said. “Franklin Township is where I began my career, where my heart is rooted, and where I intend to stay.”

“I look forward to discovering the heartbeat of Franklin Park School, learning what makes it distinctive, honoring its tradition, and working together to continue strengthening the sense of unity, pride, and purpose that this sign paved the way for,” she said. “Thank you again to the Board, to Dr. Ravally, and the entire Franklin Township community for this tremendous honor. I’m excited to begin this next chapter in partnership with our outstanding educators, families, and most importantly, our students.”

School board members praised their new picks.

“Angela, you have so much enthusiasm, I feel sorry for Mr. Romero, he’s going to have to do all the work now,” Board member Bill Grippo said.

“I just want to repeat one comment I made in the executive about Angela,” said Board member Nick DeMeglio. “Last year when we had the Teacher of the Year awards and she came up because Miguel was home sick, she did a phenomenal job and I said, that woman’s going to be a principal very soon. I didn’t realize it was going to happen this soon, but okay.”

