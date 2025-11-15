New Brunswick Road Bridge Replacement Finally Completed

FINALLY FINISHED – Cars pass over the newly opened New Brunswick Road bridge over Al’s Creek on November 14. The bridge replacement work was completed about a month-and-a-half later than originally estimated.

A construction job on New Brunswick Road that was originally expected to take 33 days is finally done, nearly 90 days later.

Replacement of the bridge over Al’s Brook, about 400 feet east of Cedar Grove Lane, was deemed complete at about 4:15 p.m. November 14 and the portion of the road that had been closed since August 18 – between Cedar Grove and Wells lanes – was reopened to traffic.

The $1.8 million project entailed replacing the two old corrugated aluminum spans with a single span concrete arch, according to the plans. The original 100-foot bridge, known as K0607, was built in 1979, and was deemed structurally deficient in 2011.

Since that determination, the former bridge’s arches were reinforced with steel pipes, according to a report prepared by the Bloomfield-based engineering firm Dewberry.

The work was supposed to have been completed by the end of September, but the discovery that a water main was deeper than originally thought pushed the completion date back another 30 days.

But on October 22, the Somerset County Engineering Department posted that the new estimated completion date was “on or about” November 14 because “various roadway construction activities remain, including cast-in-place concrete elements, railing installation, paving, and striping. These tasks will be accelerated whenever possible.”

