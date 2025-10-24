New Brunswick Road Bridge Repair Extended To Mid-November

IN THE HOME STRETCH? – Work on the New Brunswick Road bridge is now expected to be finished in mid-November, six weeks past its original completion estimation.

The estimated completion date for the New Brunswick Road bridge repair has been extended to around November 14.

An October 22 post on the Somerset County web site states that “Various roadway construction activities remain, including cast-in-place concrete elements, railing installation, paving, and striping. These tasks will be accelerated whenever possible.”

Work completed includes “Bridge units and precast wall segments have been installed and backfilled. Gas main installation work is completed. The new water main has been installed, and water quality testing is in progress.”

“The current revised project completion for roadway reopening is on or about November 14th,” the post states.

The work, which began in August, was supposed to have been completed by the end of September, but the discovery that a water main was deeper than originally thought pushed the completion date back another 30 days.

The work, which began on August 18, is designed to replace the current two corrugated aluminum spans with a single span concrete arch, according to the plans.

The bridge, known as K0607, carries New Brunswick Road over Al’s Brook, just east of Cedar Grove Lane and the Cedar Grove Plaza shopping center.

New Brunswick Road between Cedar Grove and Wells lanes has been closed since the work began. Detour routes are posted.

“The existing bridge is in serious condition due to large deformations in the arches; these arches have been temporarily supported but further corrective actions are required,” according to the plan.

An open steel bridge railing was to be installed, and New Brunswick Road’s alignment was to be maintained, according to the plan.

The $1.8 million job, awarded to CMS Construction of Plainfield, was originally expected to take 33 days.

