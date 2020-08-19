New Brunswick Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Youths In Township

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested August 13 on charges that he sexually assaulted two juveniles during a party in the township.

The man was allegedly attending a party on August 8 when he “inappropriately touched” the two juveniles while they were on a swing set in a township home’s back yard, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The New Brunswick man was eventually identified as the person who allegedly assaulted the youths following an investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit and the Franklin Township Police Department, according to the release.

The man has been charged with one count of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault by contact, two counts of 3rd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and one count of 4th Degree Criminal Sexual Contact, according to the release. He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the alleged assault is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate does not identify defendants in criminal matters until their cases have been adjudicated.



