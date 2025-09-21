Millstone Valley FD Ladies Auxiliary Holds 30th Annual Tricky Tray

A milestone was reached September 20 at the Millstone Valley Fire Department – the 30th running of the Ladies Auxiliary Tricky Tray fundraiser.

The fire department’s truck bays were filled with tables filled with people, residents of Franklin as well as surrounding towns.

They all spent about the event’s first two hours choosing for which of the more than 100 prize baskets they wanted to compete by placing tickets in bins.

Karen Ziobro, the Ladies Auxiliary president and organizer of the Tricky Tray, said that last year, the event raised about $14,000.

The money raised is used for the fire department, she said.

“So when they need something, flooring or bathrooms or anything, we give them money,” she said. “Like if they need $10,000 for something, we write them a check and say, here, this is on us.”

Ziobro said some of the money is used for the annual Easter Egg Hunt, and for an appreciation dinner with the auxiliary at Christmastime.

“But mostly we help the guys out with whatever they need,” she said.

Prizes up for grabs ranged from books, to kitchen appliances, to toys and gift cards, she said. There was a bicycle, and the biggest prize was a 55-inch television, she said.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments