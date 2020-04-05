Meals On Wheels Schedule Adjusted For Week Of April 6

The Somerset County Meals on Wheels program will have an adjusted schedule during the week of April 6, to accommodate Good Friday.

Hot meals will be delivered on April 6, 8 and 9, according to a press release from the County. Clients will also receive frozen meals and shelf-stable meals to save for days when Meals on Wheels is not delivering.

Meals on Wheels will continue to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the month. For more information, call 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1–888 –747–1122.

The Office on Aging & Disability Services is closed to walk-ins, but the staff is available. For those who are seeking assistance, call 908-704-6346 or toll-free at 1–888 –747–1122. Callers are asked to leave their name, phone number and a brief message and calls will be returned as soon as possible.



