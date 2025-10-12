Local SomCo VoTech Students Receive National Merit Scholarship Honor

STUDENTS HONORED – The National Merit Scholarship Program has recognized the following SCVTHS students for their achievements: (front row) National Merit Semifinalist Saanvi Trivedi of Hillsborough, Commended Students Pranavi Prayaga of Piscataway, Malavika Malanthara of Franklin Park, Kushi Rao of Hillsborough, Margaret Kim of Somerset, Rohini Routray of Hillsborough, and Shagun Srivastava of Hillsborough. (back row) Commended Students Lily Boguslavsky of Bridgewater, Shreya Patro of Branchburg, Vihaan Iyer of Hillsborough, Joseph Spagnolo of Branchburg, Daniel Yuh of Somerset, Vaibhav Vujjini of Hillsborough, Christopher Dugan of Branchburg, Eden Bingel of Bridgewater and School Counselor Susan Kiser. (Photo: SCVTHS.)

Three township residents are among 14 Somerset County Vocational and Tevchnical School students named as Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The local students honored are Margaret Kim of Somerset, Malavika Malanthara of Franklin Park, and Daniel Yuh of Somerset.

The 14 SCVTHS Commended students are among 34,000 students throughout the nation who are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise, accordingf to a press release from the school.

Although they will not continue in the 2026 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who qualified for the competition by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, according to the release.

“These students represent a valuable national resource” a spokesperson for NMSC said in the release. “Recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

