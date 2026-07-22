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Street Resurfacing Projects Updates

July 22, 2026 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

Following are updates provided by the Township of the status of various road resurfacing projects.

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -Concrete work completed. Milling and paving operations have begun. Delays due to the extreme heat are possible. 

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Street Resurfacing Projects Updates

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Concrete work on Stewart Ave to begin on June 15th, …

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