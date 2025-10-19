Life Story: Yalcin Atatimur, 94; Fluent In Five Languages

Mr. Yalcin Atatimur passed away on October 16 at his home in Somerset. He was 94 years old.

Mr. Atatimur was born and raised in Turkey. He completed his primary education there then came to the United States to attend Columbia University. He completed his undergraduate work then received his master’s degree in engineering from Columbia.

Mr. Atatimur went into the workforce immediately as a civil engineer specializing in soil and foundations. Soon after, he married the love of his life Barbara whom he had met while attending Columbia. The young couple lived abroad in Brazil and Spain due to Yalcin’s work obligations but then moved to Somerset in 1966 where they would raise their young family.

He was a brilliant man and despite being unable to see was fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Turkish and English. His expertise in his field allowed him to work locally on projects including development of the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 78. Yalcin continued to work into his 80s before retiring.

He was predeceased by his daughter Sara and his wife Barbara.

Mr. Atatimur is survived by his daughter Suzan Hemstock and her husband Bruce. He is also survived by his granddaughter Sara Hemstock and her husband Javi Molina, a great grandson Hugo Molina along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

A graveside service will take place on Sunday at 2:30 PM at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Amwell Road in Somerset. Please arrive by 2:15.

