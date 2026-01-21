Life Story: Vernel Anderson Crump, 86; Loved Her Family

Vernel Anderson Crump was born on September 7, 1939 in Nash County, North Carolina to Joseph Anderson and Frances Estelle Short Anderson. She departed her earthy life to start her heavenly life on January 16, 2026.

She attended schools in Nash and Wilson Counties. She graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Elm City North Carolina in 1960. After graduation, she moved to New Jersey where she resided until her death.

Vernel was a member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.

Vernel loved her family, especially her brothers and sisters. Even though she lived far from her family, she knew that they were only a phone call away. Vernel displayed pictures of her family throughout her house. Her dresser was full of family pictures. Her wedding picture and Kennedy’s pictures were reserved for the living room to be seen as you entered the door. She was especially close to her brother Rudy, she would tell everyone, this is my brother.

Vernel loved to shop and she was a very snappy dresser. If you had a conversation with Vernel, it was not long before she would proudly let you know her favorite store was TJ Maxx.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Allan L. Crump, her parents, sisters: Adell Hewett, Evangeline Richardson, Carlette Atkinson, and brothers: Wayne Anderson, Forest Anderson, and Randolph Anderson .

She leaves to cherish her memories: Her daughter in love Jervell Crump and granddaughter Kennedy Crump Smith (Kaleb) in Somerset, NJ; Brothers: Kenneth Rudolph Anderson (Annie), Rocky Mount, NC; Curtis H. Anderson (Pam) Salisbury, MD; Billy R. Anderson, Wake Forest NC; Floyd R. Anderson (Sonia), Clayton, NC; Michael Anderson (Sue), Japan; Karl R. Anderson (Toyia) Baltimore, MD; Sisters: Carrie L. Jenkins and Doris A. Saul of Wilson, NC; Phyllis E. Haywood (Andre), Durham, NC; Evelyn K. Anderson (Joe), Clayton, NC; Linda G. Anderson, Fayetteville, NC; Kendra D. Simm-Wakeman, San Antonio Texas

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. January 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, with funeral services beginning at 12 p.m.

Burial will take place privately at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.

