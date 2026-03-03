Life Story: Thomas M. Hansen, 69; Owned Hansen Building Co.

Thomas M. Hansen, 69, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in the early hours of February 28.

Born in Plainfield, Thomas grew up in East Northport, NY and later raised his family in Boonton before moving to Somerset in 2020. Wherever he lived, Tom built more than a home, he built a life centered around family, hard work, and community.

Tom was the proud owner of Hansen Building Company in Boonton, where his craftsmanship and integrity earned him the respect of clients and colleagues alike.

A man of many passions, Tom found joy on the golf course, on the ski slopes, and riding his beloved Harley-Davidson on open roads. He was a devoted fan of the New York Jets and Mets. Rock music was often the soundtrack of his life. He enjoyed a good poker game, time with friends, and especially summers spent down the shore with his family, enjoying sunsets — his favorite place to relax and make memories.

Tom was deeply dedicated to the Boonton Scouts during his sons’ childhood, generously giving his time and guidance. He believed in showing up for his children, for his community, and for the people who depended on him. That steady presence was one of his greatest gifts.

Above all, Tom was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Joann; his sons, Tyler of Somerset and Erik of Byram and his fiancée, Nisia; his brother, Jim Hansen and his wife Sue of Hauppauge, NY, and his sister, Kerri Hansen and her partner Pete of Walden, VT. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Jeanne Hansen, who passed in 2019.

Tom’s legacy lives on in the strength of the family he built, the values he instilled, and the countless memories shared around dinner tables, and on shore weekends. He will be remembered for his steady hands, his generous spirit, and the deep love he had for his family.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. March 5 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom Hansen may be directed to: RWJ Visiting Nurses Hospice, VNA Health Group ATTN: Philanthropy Department, 3600 State Route 66, FL4, Neptune, NJ 07753 https://vnahg.org/memorial-gifts-and-gifts-in-honor.

