Life Story: Thomas F. Juzwiak Jr., 56; US Navy Veteran

Mr. Thomas F. Juzwiak Jr. of Somerset passed away suddenly at his residence on July 20. He was 56 years old.

Born on April 24, 1970, in New Brunswick, Tom was the beloved son of Thomas F. Juzwiak Sr. and Patricia (Raymar) Juzwiak. Raised in Somerset, he attended St. Matthias School before graduating from Franklin High School.

Following his graduation, Tom proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy. He completed basic training at Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois and went on to serve more than 10 years of active duty as an Ocean Systems Technician. Throughout his distinguished military career, he was stationed around the world, including assignments in Wales, Sicily, Japan, and Hawaii. After completing his active-duty service, Tom continued his commitment to his country by serving an additional ten years in the United States Navy Reserve, during which he was deployed to Cuba and Kuwait. Tom received several military awards, including: Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and a Distinguished Service Medal for service at sea during Enduring Freedom from the State of New Jersey.

After his military service, Tom pursued higher education at DeVry University, earning an associate’s degree in Telecommunications. He began his civilian career with the American Cancer Society, where he dedicated 13 years as a telecommunications specialist. He later continued his career at St. Peter’s University Hospital, where he worked as a communications specialist until his passing.

Tom was an avid hiker who spent countless weekends exploring trails throughout the tri-state area with a close-knit group of friends. He also had a lifelong passion for deep-sea fishing and looked forward each year to his annual charter fishing trip to the Florida Keys. Tom loved traveling and was fortunate to visit Europe on several occasions, with Germany and the Austrian Alps among his favorite destinations. An accomplished skier, he also enjoyed memorable ski vacations to Colorado and the Austrian Alps.

Tom was predeceased by his beloved father, Thomas F. Juzwiak Sr., in 2004.

He is survived by his loving mother, Patricia (Raymar) Juzwiak; his four devoted sisters, Valerie Juzwiak of Somerset; Lisa Swanson and her husband, Robert, of Allentown, Pa.; Suzanne Raschhofer and her husband, Joerg, of Newtown, Pa., and Laura Juzwiak of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; and his three cherished nieces, Stephanie, Nicole, and Teresa, along with many extended family members and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation from 4-7 p.m. July 27 at Gleason Funeral Home.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 28 at St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church in Somerset, followed by the interment of Thomas’s cremated remains at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and/or the St. Peter’s Foundation are welcome: NAMI. SaintPetersHCS.com/donate

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