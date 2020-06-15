Quantcast

Life Story: Susan Popola, 65; Was J&J Secretary

Added by Bill Bowman on June 15, 2020.
Saved under Obituaries

Susan (Nieliwocki) Popola of Franklin Park died June 13 at home. She was 65.

Born in Manville, she resided in Franklin Park for many years.

Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Secretary for Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick.

She was predeceased by her mother Trudy Nieliwocki. Surviving are her son Richard Popola; her father Raymond Nieliwocki; two sisters, Sandra Fahy and Sharon Nieliwocki; a grandson, Michael, and her former Husband Richard Popola.

A memorial service will take place June 18 at 6:30pm in The Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset. Visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Your Thoughts

comments

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!