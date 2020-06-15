Life Story: Susan Popola, 65; Was J&J Secretary
Susan (Nieliwocki) Popola of Franklin Park died June 13 at home. She was 65.
Born in Manville, she resided in Franklin Park for many years.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Secretary for Johnson & Johnson, New Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her mother Trudy Nieliwocki. Surviving are her son Richard Popola; her father Raymond Nieliwocki; two sisters, Sandra Fahy and Sharon Nieliwocki; a grandson, Michael, and her former Husband Richard Popola.
A memorial service will take place June 18 at 6:30pm in The Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset. Visitation from 5 to 6:30 p.m.