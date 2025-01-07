Life Story: Sheuli Gupta, 90; Lifelong Volunteer

Sheuli Gupta, of Somerset, passed away on January 3 at home. She was 90.

Sheuli Gupta, born in Sylhet, Undivided India, came from the Dutta-Choudhury family, a household known for its artistic and entrepreneurial spirit. Sheuli had nine siblings, all brought up in a large joint family compound with several generations and cousins living simultaneously.

Her teenage years were marked by a forced displacement. During the violent partition of Bengal, she and her family fled their home in Sylhet, becoming refugees in India. In spite of this early setback, her family reestablished their lives and Sheuli completed her high school in Silchar but was disheartened by the interruption of her college education due to her early marriage. Despite this setback, she embarked on a remarkable and adventurous life.

As she accompanied her husband, a banker and career diplomat, on his overseas postings, her zest for life and thirst for knowledge led her to volunteer in some of the world’s most impoverished and affluent communities. An active member of the Satya Sai Service Organization, she dedicated herself to numerous social welfare activities in India, Mauritius, and Europe. At the age of 60, she enrolled in a French language course at the University of Geneva, enabling her to work with differently-abled adults in Switzerland through the Swiss Red Cross.

A vibrant and larger-than-life personality in her prime, Sheuli was renowned for uplifting community spirit through her passion for producing and acting in plays, poetry, writing, and singing. Even in her later years, she continued to share her artistic talents with the Evergreen Seniors Club of Anand Mandir Temple in Somerset.

Sheuli was predeceased by her husband, Dhruba Pada Gupta, in 2003.

She is survived by her children, Meenakshi, Dhananjay, and Minati; her daughter-in-law, Jasmine; her sons-in-law, Kanchan and Arun; her grandchildren, Monideepa, Kallol, Monica, Siddharth, and Monisha; her grandchildren-in-law, Prashanth and Rahul, and her great-grandchild, Rayaan.

Sheuli’s family, friends, and loved ones are invited to visit www.gleasonfuneralhome.com to share memories and photos. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Red Cross or another volunteer organization of your choice.

Funeral services will be held from 1-3 p.m. January 10 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, with cremation to follow.

Shraadh services will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. January 14 at Ananda Mandir, 269 Cedar Grove Lane.

Services are under the professional direction of Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

