Life Story: Salvatore Saladini, 93; Korean War Veteran

Salvatore Saladini, aged 93, passed away peacefully at his residence on March 1.

He was born on January 27, 1933, in Wilmington, Delaware, to the late Emidio and Alba (Calvelli) Saladini. The family later relocated to the Bronx, New York.

Mr. Saladini graduated from William Howard Taft High School, Bronx, NY, in 1950. He served as an Army corporal during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955, followed by service in the Army reserves until 1961. After his military service, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Pace University in 1962 through the GI Bill.

He began his professional career on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, working as a stockbroker at Hornblower, Weeks, Hemphill, and Noyes. He would later go on to work for Merrill Lynch, as a senior floor broker. While on the floor of the NYSE, he would be given the position of floor official ultimately becoming a floor governor.

In 1952, Salvatore and Helene, childhood friends, started their courtship and were married on October 20, 1956, after he returned from military service. In 1966, they moved to Somerset, where they made their home.

A devoted parishioner, Mr. Saladini was actively involved with St. Matthias Church and later St. Joseph’s Church in Hillsborough, participating in both church and school functions.

He enjoyed cooking and golf, and was a member of several Canal Walk organizations, including the Italian American Club, the Investment Club, and the Veteran’s Club, among others. Together with his wife, Salvatore was known for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to numerous fundraising initiatives. He cherished time with his family, particularly his eleven grandchildren.

Mr. Saladini was predeceased by his sisters, Noemi Granick and Virginia Schwend.

He is survived by his five children: Ellen Horn (Roy), Adrienne Pryor (Kevin), Margaret Walakonis (Lou), Mark Saladini, and Salvatore Saladini Jr. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, Roy Jr., Christopher, Brian, Stephanie, Allyson, Melissa, Maddy, Sarah, Matthew, Steven, and Mary; his great-grandchildren, Maxx, Noah, and Sophie, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. March 6 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. March 7 at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 34 Yorktown Road, Hillsborough. All services will conclude at the church.

Family and friends are invited to attend a repast immediately following the Funeral Mass; details will be announced at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Salvatore’s memory to the Franklin Food Bank at www.franklinfoodbank.org/donate-now.

