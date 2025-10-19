Life Story: Ruth E. Lancsak, 99; Self-Employed Beautician

Ruth E. (Brayall) Lancsak of Somerset died October 18 at home in Somerset with her family by her side. She was 99, just 17 days short of 100.

Born in Houlton, ME, Mrs. Lancsak resided in Somerset most of her life. She was a self-employed Beautician in Somerset for over 60 years, retiring in 2012.

She loved spending time we her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed crocheting blankets for family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband John F. Lancsak 1995, and two sons, John in 2021 and Michael in 2022.

Surviving is a son, Robert, and his wife Marjorie Lancsak; her sister-in-Law Helen Lancsak, nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. October 22 in the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. October 22 to the time of the services.

Interment to follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

