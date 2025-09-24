Life Story: Rose Kraft, 86; Active In Hungarian Community

Rose Kraft, 86, of Somerset, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 21.

Born in Szent Peterfa, Hungary, she lived a life full of kindness, strength and unwavering love. Having immigrated to the United States in 1956, she met her husband of 60 years, Louis, and they settled in the Somerset area while raising their family.

Rose always had a heart to help and was active in supporting her Hungarian heritage. Rose was also a devoted parishioner of St. Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick from the day she arrived in the area. She always had a great voice and used it to praise God by singing in the choir. She was a member of the Hungarian-American Athletic Club and supported the Hungarian Scouts.

A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Rose was the heart of our family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. To them, she was more than a grandmother – she was a storyteller, a confidante, and a guiding light. She never missed a birthday or a chance to spoil them with her famous fried chicken or stuffed cabbage. Guests who attended events hosted by Rose would always comment on the exceptional level of food she prepared.

Her husband Louis died in 2020. She was also predeceased by her parents, Ferencz Sakovits and Agnes Goth; sisters, Theresa, Elizabeth and Mariska, and brother Joseph, all in Hungary.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Louis and Linda Kraft of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and John Golubieski of Monmouth Junction; five grandchildren, Christopher Golubieski (wife, Jessica), Andrew Kraft, Joseph Golubieski, Stephanie A. Kraft, D.O. and Jonathan Kraft, and great-granddaughters, Gabriella and Julia.

A celebration of her life will be held from 4-8 p.m. September 26 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9:15 a.m. September 27 at the funeral home with a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Ladislaus Church, New Brunswick.

Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that donations be made to St Ladislaus Church in New Brunswick NJ, or the local Alzheimer’s Association.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments