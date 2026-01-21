Life Story: Robert William Kashinsky, Jr., 48; Was Nurse, Ordained Minister

Robert William Kashinsky, Jr., 48, passed away on January 18 at RWJUH in New Brunswick after a long struggle with multiple illnesses.

Born in Staten Island, New York, Robert was raised in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and had made his home in Somerset since 2017. He graduated from Tunkhannock High School and earned his nursing license from the Wilkes-Barre Area Vocational and Technical School. Robert dedicated more than 15 years to nursing, serving in Emergency Medicine, Psychology, General Practice, and most notably Oncology, where he found deep purpose in caring for others.

Robert had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his mini farm, especially his beloved chickens. A skilled woodworker, he took great pride in crafting new pieces and restoring old ones. He was also an enthusiastic motorcyclist who found joy and freedom in every ride.

He was an honored member of the Somerville Elks and their Motorcycle Committee and was the proud 1st Place Winner of their 2025 Chili & Chowder Cookoff and People’s Choice Award. Robert could not only make chowder but excelled in all areas of cooking. Nothing brought him more joy as cooking for his family and friends. His beloved dogs Pee Wee, Mona and Schnitzel (and cat Snarf) would also reap the benefits of Rob’s cooking. They were his world and brought him immense joy.

Intellectually curious and deeply engaged with the world, Robert followed political and social issues closely and welcomed spirited conversation. He was an ordained minister and found fulfillment in supporting others on their spiritual journeys. His humor was infectious and truly one-of-a-kind. Often quick, witty and dry, he never missed an opportunity to crack a wise joke and command a room with laughter.

He was predeceased by his mother, Lori (Modzelewski) Kashinsky, in 2006, and his father, Robert William Kashinsky, Sr., in 2009.

Robert is survived by his wife, Crystal (Nagy) Kashinsky; his brothers Peter Kashinsky (Hayley) of Laguna Hills, California, and Patrick Kashinsky (Allyson) of Yardley, Pennsylvania; his nieces, Koah, Avery, Kaia, and Kira, and his nephew Colin. He is also survived by his loving uncle, aunt, cousins, and their extended families.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. January 25 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A service will take place from 2:30-3 p.m. A private cremation will follow on Monday.

