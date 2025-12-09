Life Story: Raymond Ekstowicz, 75; Former FTBL Coach

Mr. Raymond Ekstowicz passed away on November 29 at Somerset Woods Care Center in Somerset. He was 75.

Mr. Ekstowicz was born in Bayonne and raised there. He graduated from Bayonne High School. He enlisted in the Unites States Army Reserves and served his country faithfully.

In 1977, Mr. Ekstowicz and his wife Anne moved to Somerset, where the young couple would raise their growing family. He volunteered his time as a baseball coach with Franklin Township Little League. He enjoyed spending time with his family at his lake house and boating on Lake Wallenpaupack in Pennsylvania.

He was employed by Imperial Transportation for a number of years. He retired as a logistics manager from Kuehne and Nagel in Jersey City.

Mr. Ekstowicz was predeceased by his siblings, Barbara Rodig and Joey Ekstowicz.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anne Ekstowicz and their children, Paul Ekstowicz and his wife Jennifer, and Dana Tanzola. He is also survived by his grandchildren Noah, Lily and Gino.

Immediate services were held privately. A memorial service will be scheduled in the future.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments