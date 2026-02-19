Life Story: Raymond Albert Fischer, 81; Member Of EFFD and MVFD

Raymond Albert Fischer, 81, passed away peacefully on February 17 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born on August 10, 1944, in Somerville, Raymond was the son of the late Raymond Albert Fischer and Sarah Louise Hall. He was raised in Martinsville and attended Somerville High School. In 1961, Raymond joined the United States Army. He proudly served until receiving his honorable discharge in 1963.

Following his military service, Raymond met his loving wife and life partner Judith in 1965. He and Judith were married in 1966, beginning a devoted partnership that spanned more than sixty years. Raymond began his professional career as a mechanic in North Brunswick. Through hard work and determination, he went on to own and operate the East Franklin Exxon Gas Station for over a decade. He later continued his career with Somerset County Vehicle Maintenance, where he worked as a skilled mechanic until his retirement in 2015.

Deeply committed to his community, Raymond was a proud member of the East Franklin Fire Department, where he faithfully served and eventually rose to the rank of Chief. After moving, he joined the Middlebush Fire Department and remained a lifelong and dedicated member.

Raymond had a lifelong passion for antique automobiles. Over the years, he proudly owned and restored several classic vehicles, including a 1948 Willys Jeepster, 1963 Lincoln Convertible, 1965 Pontiac GTO, 1923 Model T, and most recently, a 1993 Buick. He was an active member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and also belonged to the Dawn Patrol Motorcycle Club in Bradley Gardens.

Raymond is survived by his devoted and adoring wife of more than 60 years, Judith Fischer. He also leaves behind many dear friends and extended family members who will forever cherish his memory. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A formal visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. February 20 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. February 21 at the funeral home.

Burial and graveside committal services will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.

Raymond’s legacy of service and dedication will live on through all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in loving memory of Raymond to East Franklin Fire Department, 121 Pinegrove Avenue, Somerset, NJ, 08873; or Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 6687, Somerset, NJ 08875-6687, or Middlebush Reformed Church, 1 South Middlebush Road, Somerset, NJ 08873.

