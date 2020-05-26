Life Story: Patricia A. Toland, 87; Active In St. Matthias Church

Patricia A. Toland from Somerset died peacefully on May 23. She was 87 years old and has been reunited with her husband, Donald Toland.

One of eight children, she was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania before her family moved to Philadelphia.

She met her husband while working as a telephone operator at Dun & Bradstreet. She & Don were married in 1956 and proceeded to have six children and six grandchildren. Throughout her life, her focus was always on her family and her faith.

After getting married, she lived in Upper Darby and Drexel Hill, PA, Charlotte, NC and Wilmington, DE before moving to Somerset in 1978. She was very involved with St. Matthias Church. She served as a Eucharist minister for many years delivering communion to those at home and at Saint Peter’s Hospital. She participated in the Adult Choir and was active in numerous committees. She loved helping young mothers by watching their children as part of the Mom’s & Tot program. She was involved with the St. Matthias carnival since its inception in 1985 to 2007 partnering with Don as he served as the carnival chairperson.

She was very committed to her family. She enjoyed many family vacations to the Outer Banks, trips to Disney World, reading, having her regular glass of Coca-Cola and her nightly serving of Chocolate Ice Cream. Everybody would look forward to her Whoopie Pies at family events.

She is survived by her six children: Susan McGill of Philadelphia and her son Brian; Joseph Toland of Chelsea, MI; Ann Nestvogel of Denver, NC with her son Kevin, daughter Debbie, and her husband Webber Crowell; Mary Rehus and her husband Joseph of Morris Plains with their children Kaitlyn and Jamie; Dan Toland and his wife Betsy of Hillsborough with their son Kyle; Barbara Toland of Somerset; and her sister-in-law Sister Marita Donald IHM of Philadelphia. She is also survived by large extended family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces & grand nephews.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Midland Foundation, 94 Readington Rd, North Branch, NJ 08876.



