Life Story: Otis Watson, 70; Worked For NJ Transit, Was Food Bank Volunteer

Otis Watson passed away on February 19 at his home in Somerset. He was 70 years old.

Otis was born in Murfreesboro, North Carolina, on January 27, 1956. He often spoke of his early years there, living with his sharecropper grandparents and working in the fields picking cotton.

At a young age, he moved to New York City with his older cousins, Florene and Linda, to join their parents in pursuit of better opportunities.

He attended public schools in the Bronx and graduated from Morris High School in 1974. While at Morris, he played basketball all four years. During high school, he also met the love of his life, JoAnne, and they remained together throughout his life. After graduation, Otis attended Bronx Community College.

In 1984, Otis and JoAnne relocated to Somerset, where they raised their family.

Otis worked for more than 25 years with NJ Transit as a train car inspector at several locations, including Hoboken, Jersey Avenue, and New York Penn Station. He formed many friendships and left a lasting impression wherever he worked. After retiring in 2018, he devoted his time to his family, fishing, and occasional trips to Atlantic City.

His love of sports remained constant throughout his life. He was a loyal Knicks fan who admired Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, and Walt “Clyde” Frazier. In later years, he also became a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan, which strengthened his close bond with his “bonus dad,” Linwood Greene. Together they attended many college and professional sporting events.

Otis also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and welcoming family and friends into his home. He was a caring and generous person who volunteered with the Franklin Food Bank and gave to those in need. He was a dedicated supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriners Children’s.

Otis was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, along with his wife and children.

Throughout his life, Otis faced many challenges but remained steadfast — a faithful husband, a devoted father, and a proud grandfather. He maintained strong relationships with his many nieces and nephews and took seriously his role as a mentor and example to others. He shared an especially close bond with his nephew, Brian.

Otis valued honesty, integrity, and commitment to family. He was also known for his sharp sense of style and his fondness for a good cologne.

He was predeceased by his parents, Corone Watson and Mercil Watson, and his in-laws, Linwood G. Greene Sr. and Dorothy Greene. He often spoke of his mother's strength and compassion, noting that she would help anyone in need even when she herself had little.

Otis is survived by his wife, JoAnne; his children, Tiffany Robinson, Nicole Watson, and Jamell Watson, and his grandchildren, Robert Jr., Royal, Jodi, and Charm.

He is also survived by his sisters, Charlene Watson and Brenda Morton; his sister-in-law, Sheila Griffin; his brothers-in-law, Linwood G. Greene Jr. (Vonda) and William E. Johnson (Beverly), and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Viewing will be held from 9-1 a.m. February 27 at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and graveside services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park.

