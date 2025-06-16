Life Story: Olga Fama, 95; Lifelong Township Resident

Mrs. Olga Fama passed away on June 15 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. She was 95 years old.

Mrs. Fama was born in the family home on Churchill Avenue in Franklin Township. She remained a lifetime resident of Franklin.

She graduated from New Brunswick High School and went to work at Diehl Manufacturing in Finderne as a member of the assembly team. Soon after, she married her loving husband Salvatore, and the young couple raise their family in Franklin. She stopped work and dedicated her life to caring for her family and providing a comfortable home for them.

Mrs. Fama was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily. She served on the St. Peter’s School Parent Teacher Organization for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore Fama Sr., in 2006. She was also predeceased by her siblings Mike “Mickey” Marcho, Martha Keller and Nancy Masterhouse.

Mrs. Fama is survived by her son Salvatore Fama Jr. and his wife Leslie of Hillsborough and their children, Salvatore Fama III and Samantha Fama, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins extended family and friends.

Visiting will take place from 4-8 p.m. June 17 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. June 18 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Committal services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

