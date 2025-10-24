Life Story: Michele Rojek, 51; Lifelong Township Resident

Ms. Michele Rojek passed away on October 19 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 51 years old.

Ms. Rojek was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township. She graduated from St. Matthias Grammar School and Immaculata High School. Michele was a talented writer while in school, even authoring her own book “At the Edge of the Colorado” at the age of 10. She was a cheerleader, a softball player for the Franklin Township Little League, and was a member of the Cedar Hill Club swim and diving team.

Michele continued her education at Dayton University, Rutgers University, Chubb Institute, and Thomas Edison State University, where she obtained a robust education in Software Technology. She then entered the workforce in the field of Software Management and Implementation. Fiercely independent, Ms. Rojek started her own Enterprise Resource Management Software Consulting business. She was self-employed for the past 21 years and made many lasting and vibrant relationships in her field.

Ms. Rojek also persevered at being a wonderful single mother. She was devoted to her son, Joseph, and the two shared a wonderful relationship. Michele was also a loving daughter, sister, and aunt.

Michele was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2013, which she fought incredibly hard. After intensive treatment, including chemotherapy, she overcame it and continued to live strong. She then became a mentor and support system for those battling cancer.

Michele continued her love of avid reading, writing, and learning far into adulthood. She worked as a volunteer for the Franklin Township Public Library to help spread the joy she had for reading. She was also fortunate enough to travel to Hawaii, visit the Grand Canyon, Cancun, and Europe.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Rojek; her parents, Michael and Patricia Rojek; sister, Chrissy Slack and her husband Brent; brothers, Andrew Rojek, Daniel Rojek and his wife Carolyn; sister, Jennifer Rojek and her partner Anthony Nicosia, and niece and nephew Hayley Slack and Thomas Slack.

Friends and family may visit from 1-5 p.m. October 26 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A funeral service will begin at 4:30 p.m.

All services will be provided at the funeral home.

