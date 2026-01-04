Life Story: Michael W. Mento, 68; Coached Franklin Township Little League

Michael W. Mento, of Burlington, passed away on January 1 at home, surrounded by his family. He was 68.

Born in New Brunswick and raised in Franklin Township, he lived in Monroe and Seaside Heights before settling in Burlington in 2025 with his wife, Kim, and dog, Lily.

He worked as an Engineering Inspector for Franklin Township for more than 20 years before retiring in 2024. He was then free to manage his business, Riverbend CBD. He enjoyed traveling to events around the state, participating as a vendor, and sponsoring a group of athletes whom he cheered on at events around the country. Mike was a fixture at these events and will be missed in these communities.

Mike loved sports, particularly New York Yankees’ baseball. He enjoyed fantasy baseball, basketball, and football, and finished at the top of his leagues. Mike and Kim loved spending evenings at Parx, making friends with the dealers at the three-card poker tables. He served as a coach for the Franklin Township Little League for many years, where he was known as Coach Mike.

His love of music was well known, and you could frequently find him listening to his favorite Neil Young songs, humming along, and turning it up so he could tell you why Neil was the best.

Above all, Mike loved his family and became a proud grandfather with the birth of his grandson, Michael, four weeks ago.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer of Burlington; daughter and son-in-law, Jordan Mento and Thomas Dean of Hamilton; brother, Anthony Mento of Brick; sister, Marianne Hlavaty of North Carolina, and grandson, Michael.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. January 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Cremation will be held privately.

