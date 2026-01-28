Life Story: Michael D. Walker Sr., 65; Was Database Analyst

Michael D. Walker Sr., 65, passed away on January 26 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born on January 9, 1961, in Queens, New York, Michael was raised there before relocating to New Jersey in 1992, where he made his home in Somerset. He graduated from Lawrence High School in Cedarhurst, New York, in 1979 and went on to attend Morgan State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.

Michael built a successful career as a database analyst at Merrill Lynch, where he worked for 15 years, before later consulting for Pinkerton Consulting Company. In 1998 Mu Alpha Tau, Morgan State’s Mathematics Club, presented Michael with the “Alumnus of the Year” award in recognition of his professional achievements and continued commitment to the organization and the University. He was also honored as the keynote speaker at the reunion banquet the following year.

Music was one of Michael’s greatest passions. He owned and operated his own recording and music studio, Never Enough Funk Productions, a creative space that reflected his deep love for sound and rhythm. Michael cherished the time spent with his family and his son. Whether traveling to roller hockey tournaments or proudly playing the drums at school events, he was a constant and devoted presence. Above all, Michael adored his grandchildren. He loved spending time with Navya (“Miss Navya”) at the park and the library and feeding and taking naps with Zain (“smiley”).

He was predeceased by his mother, Lottie Mae, and his sister, Deborah Walker.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sylvia Walker; his son, Michael Walker Jr., and daughter-in-law, Lajja; his beloved grandchildren, Navya and Zain, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon January 31 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cremation services will be held privately.

