Life Story: Marjorie Jo Lancsak, 73; Doted On Family

Marjorie Jo Lancsak of Somerset passed away on February 23 at home with her husband by her side. She was 73.

Born in Billings, Montana, she moved around a lot as a youngster living in Butte, Montana, Fargo, North Dakota, and Superior, Wisconsin as her father worked for the railroad. She moved to Somerset at the age of 12 where she met her future husband. They raised their family in Hillsborough before settling in Somerset.

Marjorie was a homemaker who doted on her family, famous for her potato salad and delicious cakes and cookies. She was happiest spending time with her family, especially her four grandsons as family was always her top priority. When she wasn’t taking care of her family, she enjoyed reading, playing computer games such as solitaire, crossword puzzles, and tending to her flower garden. She was also actively involved in Hillsborough Soccer Club where her boys played for many years.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert; son Robert Lancsak Jr. and his wife Julie of Englishtown and grandsons Dylan and Luke; son Brian Lancsak and his wife Dawn of Bridgewater and grandsons Chace and Cameron; her sisters, Beverly Rayhon of Darian, Georgia and Patricia Walker of Brunswick, Georgia, and brothers, William Bowman of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Robert Bowman of Brunswick, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her father Eugene Bowman and mother Patricia Bowman.

Private services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset. A memorial service will be held at a future date and time to be announced.

Donations in her loving memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741 or go to www.cancer.org.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments