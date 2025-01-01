Life Story: Margaret (Peggy) Cleary; Longtime Township Resident

Margaret (Peggy) Cleary was born in New Brunswick and lived in Highland Park before moving to Somerset in 1958.

Peggy attended Mt. St. Mary’s Academy in Watchung and went on to graduate from Georgian Court University. She was awarded an honorary doctorate from the college in the early 90s.

Peg worked in the business her father founded, WA Cleary Corporation and Tara Greens Golf Course her entire adulthood.

Peggy was a devout Catholic and was a Lady of The Equestrian Order of The Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, one of the Highest honors bestowed on a lay Catholic.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Mary Cleary, and her three sisters, Mary Christman, Jane Barnum and Barbara Harris.

Peggy is survived by her nieces, Mary Ellen Warwick, Evelyn Barnum, Mary Beth Barnum, and Sally Ziegler, and her nephew, Robert Harris. One of her greatest joys was being with her great-nephew and nieces, Ryan, Katy, Tori, and Alex who celebrated every holiday with her in her beautiful home.

“Aunt Peg” as she was known even to people outside her family was kind and generous.

Peg was the last surviving daughter of Bill and May Cleary.

Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary’s Mount Virgin Church, 198 Sandford Street, New Brunswick at 11 a.m. January 7.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.

All services will be at church, please arrive by 10:45am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments