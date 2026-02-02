Life Story: Marc Garrett Ceaser, 55; Had Passion For Creative Arts

Marc Garrett Ceaser, affectionately known as “Marco” by immediate family members, was born May 9, 1970, in Flushing, Queens, to Alfred and Yvonne Ceaser. On January 22, 2026, Marc passed away at home in Highland Park, where he made his home for the past several years.

From an early age, Marc showed a passion for the creative arts and making things with his hands, which served him well throughout his life. He received his education at Franklin High School and briefly attended Syracuse University, majoring in Engineering before opting to work in the private sector.

Marc was a regular contributor and cast member of Rutgers University’s Hub City Spoke Repair radio comedy troupe, where his offbeat brand of humor contributed to a stellar cast of characters. He enjoyed role-playing games, including Dungeons and Dragons, which led to his involvement in the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA), where he took part in Medieval re-enactments and made many lifelong friends.

Marc devoted his professional life to a career working in the technology sector, beginning with Light Age Advanced Laser Systems in 1997, before moving on to work for Rutgers University’s Graduate School of Education for the next seventeen years as a Tech Support Unit Specialist. In 2020, he began working in Cybersecurity for Merck Pharmaceuticals as an Incident Report Analyst. Beyond work, Marc helped many people fix computer issues, update software, and provide expert guidance on issues related to online scammers and other security threats.

He loved spending time with his family; his mom, siblings, nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. He found immense joy in the kitchen, always seeking new cuisines, and finding unique and wonderful places to eat, here and abroad, traveling and listening to his favorite progressive metal bands like RUSH and King’s X, and gaming online with his friends. He also enjoyed the company of many roommates, lifelong friends from the old neighborhood, and his stalwart cat companion, Seven. Those who loved him will always remember his deep knowledge, wisdom, and laughter.

Marc was predeceased by his father, Alfred Ceaser, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Sam and Gladys Phillips, and paternal grandparents, Alfred, Sr., and Annie Ceaser.

He is survived by his mother, Yvonne; his siblings, Alfred (Robby) Ceaser, III and sister-in-law Dawn, Eric Ceaser and sister-in-law Sheila; his nephews, Joshua, Elliot, and Etan, and niece Eliana. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, and a host of close friends and coworkers who were impacted greatly by having him in their lives. Marc’s love and legacy will continue to live in our hearts.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone for their love and support during this time. Instead of flowers, please donate to the Highland Park Community Food Pantry; PO Box 1240; Highland Park, NJ 08904.

