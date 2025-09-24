Life Story: Lucius Wilkerson, 79; Loved Sports

On September 19, Lucius Wilkerson of Granville County, North Carolina, departed this life with the love and support of family members.

He was the son of the late Richard Wilkerson and Rosa Belle Thorpe Wilkerson (Jeffries). Lucius attended schools in Granville County before moving to Jersey City; later relocating to Somerset. He was employed over 41 years as a truck driver working for different companies. His last company was Yellow Freight Trucking Company. Lucius loved sports; baseball, softball and boxing. He himself enjoyed playing pool and softball which he teamed up with in Jersey City for nearly 20 years.

Lucius was a member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens. On Wednesday, January 28, 2025, Lucius made peace with his Lord Jesus Christ and Savior acknowledging Roman 10:9,10 as his way of true salvation by confessing… and believing in this scripture. He again made this confession openly in the presence of several family members Monday, Labor Day, September 1, 2025, as an assurance of his pathway into eternal life.

Lucius was formerly married to Carol Kirshner Wilkerson. From this union was born three sons; Lucius, Jr. Michael, Rodney (Jackie), one daughter Evelyn and one grandson named Terrance Wilkerson. He later married Eunice Ford, uniting their families consisting of other children; Barbara, Fred, Fannie, Towana (Isa); adding nine additional grandchildren from this union and ten great-grandchildren.

Lucius was a hard-working man who loved his immediate and extended families. He certainly has left a legacy which reflects in those that loved him because of his generosity, sensitiveness, and compassionate for people. Many positive things could be said about Lucius that would be risen above any negativity.

Lucius leaves to mourn; his blended family consisting as well of his dedicated companion Eunice, a friend and wife for many years, (who rededicated her life to Christ too, on Sunday September 21, 2005); one brother; Chester Wilkerson of Jersey City; eight sisters; Flossie Shaw (Haywood) and Mary Johnson of New Haven, CT.; Rosa Cates, Lucius’s (twin) Lucy Smith (Dilton), Fannie Hardy (Wilton) all of Hamden, CT., Eunice Downey and Josephine Elkerson of Oxford, N.C and Lela Annette Brooks of Hillsboro, N.C. He also leaves a host of nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, nearly life-time friends, Haywood and Aretha Thorpe and a special god-daughter named Karla Perkins.

Lucius was predeceased by his parents, his daughter, Evelyn. His seven brothers; Richard Jr. George, Ernest, James, Charlie, Addison and Connell Wilkerson. Three sisters: Priscilla, Evalena (twin of Josephine), baby girl Wilkerson (twin of Ernest) and a granddaughter, Amara Lashay Wilkerson.

Lucius will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Lucius legacy will live on in the memories of those who lives he touched.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments