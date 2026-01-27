Life Story: Linda Seneca, 83; Was J&J Executive Secretary

Screenshot

Linda Seneca, 83, of Somerset, passed away on January 21 in Melbourne, Florida.

She was born on November 4, 1942, in Elizabeth to Tova and Nina Goldenberg.

Linda was a graduate of New Brunswick High School, Class of 1961. She dedicated more than 35 years of service as an executive secretary at Johnson & Johnson. Known for her strong work ethic and professionalism, she took great pride in her career.

In her personal life, Linda enjoyed spending time at the beach, taught aerobics, loved to dance, and being with her family and friends. She was devoted to her faith and actively involved in her church, Community Baptist.

She is survived by her son, Garrett Seneca, and his wife, Julie; her grandchildren, Samantha Scurato (Justin), Eric Seneca, Brittany Scurato (Israel), Dean Seneca (Kaylee), Alyssa Seneca, Gianna Seneca, D.J. LeNoir, and Melanie LeNoir, and her great-grandchildren, Caleb and Mina Parrilla. She is also survived by Anthony Seneca Jr., and her aunt, Vera Golda.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Stephanie Scurato, her loving parents Tova and Nina Goldenberg, and sisters Paula Yodawitz and Sharon Sincoskie.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. February 1 at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. February 2 at the Community Baptist Church of Somerset located at 211 Demott Lane, with Pastor Jamie officiating.

Burial will follow at Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/advancing-research?form=19983

