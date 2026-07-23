Life Story: Linda Peterson, Co-Managed Family Business

Linda Peterson passed away on July 21, surrounded by her family at her home in Belle Mead.

Linda was known for her deep faith, kindness, generosity, her universal sense of humor, and her unwavering love for her family and friends.

Linda was in born in Jersey City in 1957, one of nine children. She was raised in the Middlebush section of Franklin Township. She attended Franklin Township Public Schools, including Middlebush School, and graduated from Franklin High School. She also attended Somerset Community College.

She married the love of her life, Matthew, on July 22, 1979, and they raised their children in Franklin Township and Belle Mead. Linda was a loving Mother and teacher. She devoted much of her time as a young mother homeschooling her children until their high school years. Linda and her husband managed their family business together for 47 years.

Linda loved to sew and was a talented seamstress. She was extremely creative and enjoyed making clothing for herself and her daughters. She was a longtime member of Montgomery Evangelical Free Church where she participated in Small Group Bible Study. She loved to sing, and sang in several church choirs over the years. She also was a member and leader of the Bible Study Fellowship and the active in the Neshanic Gardening Club.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Matthew Peterson, and their children, Matthew Peterson Jr. and his wife Hetal, Roland Peterson and his wife Anna, Sara Peterson and her partner David, and Maria Autumn. She is also survived by her grandchildren Eli, Lila, Christian, Marigold, Eva and Mateo, her beloved poodle Sophie, and her siblings Johnny Stani, Celeste Teachin and Tina Stani.

Visiting will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 24 at Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street.

Visiting will also take place from 9-11 a.m. July 25 at Montgomery Evangelical Free Church, 246 Belle Mead-Griggstown Road in Belle Mead.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and all services will conclude at the church.

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