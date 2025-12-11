Life Story: Lance Evan Eisen, 66; Was Franklin Township Police Sergeant

Lance Evan Eisen, 66, passed away on December 8 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on October 2, 1959, in Newark, New Jersey, Lance was the son of the late Sanford and Frances (Rothman) Eisen. After spending his early years in Edison, Lance later resided in Franklin Township before ultimately making his home in Kendall Park.

Lance began his law enforcement career in Sea Bright, New Jersey, proudly serving for five years as a Class II Special Officer. His dedication, steady work ethic, and natural leadership soon led him to the Franklin Township Police Department, where he spent the next twenty years faithfully protecting the community he cared for. Lance’s unwavering commitment and professionalism earned him the rank of Sergeant.

In addition to his work in law enforcement, Lance devoted countless hours to volunteer emergency services. He was a longtime member of the Edison #2 First Aid Squad, and later, after moving to Kendall Park, he continued serving others as a member of the Kendall Park First Aid and Rescue Squad. His desire to help and protect extended beyond local service, as he also held the position of OEM Coordinator for Middlesex County, where he contributed significantly to emergency management and preparedness efforts.

Away from his professional life, Lance was a man with many passions. In his youth he took great pride in being the owner and captain of his beloved boat, the Deborah 8, which he operated out of Sea Bright. Time on the water brought him peace, joy, and lasting memories. Lance was also an avid baseball fan, cheering faithfully for the New York Mets through victories and heartbreaks alike. He loved exploring new places, traveling whenever he could. Above all, Lance cherished his family deeply. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, celebrating milestones, sharing stories, and creating memories.

Lance is survived by his three children, whom he adored: Kara Labos and her husband, Daniel; Melissa Borowski and her husband, Thomas; and Stephen Eisen and his partner, Jennifer Baumley. He is also survived by his former wife, Judith Eisen; his treasured grandchildren, Brielle Labos, Thomas Borowski Jr., and Sinjin Borowski; and many nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and friends.

Family and friends may visit from 2-6 p.m. December 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Services will conclude at the funeral home. All additional services will be held privately at the request of the family.

