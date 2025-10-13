Life Story: Judith Smith, 76; Known For Strong Work Ethic

Judith Smith, 76, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at her home on October 9.

She was born on January 7, 1949, in Bramwell, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Smith) Davis. Judith was raised in Dunbar, West Virginia, and after attending college at West Virginia State University, she relocated to Somerset, where she built a beautiful life and made it her home.

Aside from her love of family and tradition, Judith was known for her strong work ethic and dedication, proudly committed to her work at Elementis Specialties until her well-earned retirement. She was also a devoted member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., cherishing the bonds of sisterhood throughout her life.

A compassionate and nurturing soul, Judith, known by all who loved her as Judy, loved spending time on her many crafts: knitting, needlework, and coloring; and she found great joy in cooking for family and friends. Above all, she was a devoted mother, aunt, and grandmother whose love and care enriched the lives of all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her brother, Samuel Smith Jr.

Judith is survived by her loving husband, Zebudee Smith; her daughters, Zeborah Davenger and her companion Calvin III, and Zarah Smith and her companion Leroy Simmons; her sister, Janice Young, and her cherished grandchildren, Leroy Smith, Lashaey Smith, Davon Smith, Kameron Machiz, Leah Machiz, and Sakair Smith. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends who will forever remember her warmth, generosity, and love.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2-5 p.m. October 18 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A remembrance will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments