Life Story: Joshua Matthew Solovay, 25; Former Franklin Resident

Joshua Matthew Solovay, 25, died on December 28, 2025 at Lincoln Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Josh was born on June 24, 2000, in Somerville to Denise (Brown) Solovay and Gary Solovay. He was raised in Franklin Township where his intelligence, drive, and curiosity were evident from an early age.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting from Rider University and began his career in financial services, where he worked for several years. While he was proud of his professional accomplishments, those closest to him knew that what Josh sought most was stability and the freedom to spend time immersed in the things he loved.

If you met Josh, you would notice his kindness first. He had a big smile, a sharp sense of humor, and an easy way of connecting with others. He was sarcastic, funny, and endlessly silly, carrying the confidence of a grown man who never lost his inner child. He loved inside jokes, old memories, and making the people he loved laugh, often by turning himself into the joke.

Josh’s love language was time. He wanted to be with the people he loved, to watch games together, to talk, and to simply exist in shared space. He showed affection through teasing, loyalty, and presence. He was known for drinking coffee before bed and for “worshiping the sun,” a belief he spoke about with both sincerity and humor.

A lifelong and devoted New York Yankees fan, Josh had an impressive knowledge of baseball and an unwavering loyalty to his team. Loud, passionate, and analytical, he planned his life around games and often stayed up late or woke at odd hours to watch baseball played across the globe. He delighted in catching fly balls at games and in spotting friends and family on television, always quick to send proof that he had found them in the crowd.

Josh lived in Baltimore, Maryland, where he cherished being close to his sister, Courtney. Their bond was profound and lifelong, shaped by deep love, shared challenges, and a mutual instinct to protect one another. Courtney was a place of safety for Josh, someone he returned to again and again during life’s most difficult chapters. Whether grabbing dinner, attending sporting events, or spending time together at home, Josh found comfort and belonging with her.

Josh also treasured his close relationships with his brother Adam and his cousin William. He loved traveling with them, attending Formula 1 races, getting into trouble together, and sharing the kind of laughter, mischief, and bond that only brothers can.

In a final act of generosity, Josh was an organ donor. Through this selfless decision, he saved the lives of five people and restored health to at least 75 others, leaving behind a legacy of compassion that continues beyond his life.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Brown.

He is survived by his parents, Denise (Brown) Solovay and Gary Solovay; his grandparents, Ruth Brown, George Solovay, and Marion Solovay; his siblings, Courtney Brown, Adam Solovay, and Kaitlin Rotella; his first cousins, William Brown, Allison Brown, and Emily Brown, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members who loved him dearly.

A memorial service will be held from 3-7 p.m. January 23 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Josh will be remembered for his smile, his humor, his devotion to the people he loved, and the space he held in their lives that can never be replaced.

