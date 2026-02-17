Life Story: John B. McGuinness, 89; Worked For EPA, Was 30-Year EMT

John B. McGuinness of Somerset passed away on February 12 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 89.

Born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, he lived in Rochester, New York before moving to Somerset in 1974.

John served in the US Navy toward the end of the Korean War into the late 1950s.

He worked as a Purchasing Agent for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in various locations throughout New Jersey and New York before his retirement in 1991.

John was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset where he also served as an usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Matthias Council #9925, Somerset.

He served as an EMT for the Franklin Township First Aid Squad for more than 30 years. In his spare time, John enjoyed watching Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune as well as various sporting events such as golf, bowling and football. He also enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and yard and collecting coins. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with is family and loved ones.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Betty; son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Jennifer McGuinness of Little Egg Harbor; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Daniel Dowd of Hillsborough; brother, Thomas McGuinness of Williamsfield, Ohio; sister, Mary Ann O’Neill of Naples, Florida; and grandchildren, Alexis, Zachary and Sienna.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. February 18 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. February 19 at the funeral home with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Entombment to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

