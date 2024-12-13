Life Story: Joey Fernandez, 53; Dedicated Uncle

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Joey Fernandez on December 11, after a long battle with cancer. He was 53 years old and lived a life full of love, laughter, and generosity.

Born January 30, 1971, in Perth Amboy, Joey was a lifelong New Jersey resident, spending the last 37 years in Somerset.

Joey graduated from Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School in 1989 and later studied at Lincoln Technical Institute, becoming an HVAC mechanic. He worked at Buist Inc. for 15 years and most recently at St. Peter’s Hospital for the past eight years. He earned a reputation as an exceptional HVAC technician, frequently requested by customers and respected for his craftsmanship. He took great pride in mentoring junior mechanics.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Joey was best known for his adventurous spirit and wide-ranging interests. He loved riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, following NASCAR racing, connecting with people worldwide on his Ham radio, and enjoying an eclectic slate of music, especially Metallica and Iron Maiden.

Above all, Joey was a dedicated uncle, often traveling long distances to attend his nieces’ and nephews’ softball, bowling, soccer, and hockey games. He took great pride in supporting and cheering for his family, and he always made time for those he loved.

He is survived by his loving siblings Yasmin, Charlie, Linda, Kevin, Debbie, and Milton; as well as his cherished nephews and nieces Ashley, April, Nolan, Wyatt, Greyson, and Mason. He also leaves behind many dear friends.

Joey’s life was a testament to kindness, dedication, and resilience. His legacy will live on in the stories we share and the memories we hold dear.

Rest in peace, Uncle Joey. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

