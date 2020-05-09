Life Story: Joan Ster, 84; Enjoyed Plays And Reading
Mrs. Joan Ster passed away on May 6 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Easton, PA at the age of 84.
She was born in New Brunswick and was raised in the city. She graduated from St. Peter’s High School. Mrs. Ster raised her family in Somerset, enjoyed going to plays and concerts and was a voracious reader.
She was predeceased by her husband Zoltan in 2007. She was also predeceased by a sister Agnes Weiss.
Mrs. Ster is survived by her children, Paul and his wife Lisa of Manalapan, Ronald and his wife Gina of Little Egg Harbor, Alan and his wife Kathy of Somerset, Eileen Ster of Bethlehem Township and Joann Teichman and her husband Howard of Bridgewater. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held privately.